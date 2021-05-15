D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 86,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

