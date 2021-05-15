D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

