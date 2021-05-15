DAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, DAD has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $105.33 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

