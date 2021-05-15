DAD Market Capitalization Hits $103.04 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $103.04 million and approximately $905,433.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

