DAEX (DAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,562.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $75,562.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.