Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $318.29

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.29 and traded as low as $299.48. Daily Journal shares last traded at $306.00, with a volume of 9,041 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

