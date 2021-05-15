Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $174.15.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

