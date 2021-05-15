Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,873 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.