Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.47 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.35 and a 200 day moving average of $349.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

