Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.82 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

