Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.