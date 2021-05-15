Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

