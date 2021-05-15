Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth $17,778,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $12,369,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POST opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

