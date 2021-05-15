Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $222.88 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.38.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

