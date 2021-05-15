Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

SUM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

