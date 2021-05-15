Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,360 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

