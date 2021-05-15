Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,078 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.