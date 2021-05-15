Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

