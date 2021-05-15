Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

