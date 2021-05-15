Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.52 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average of $200.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.