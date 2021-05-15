Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

