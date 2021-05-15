Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.56. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $168.01 and a one year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

