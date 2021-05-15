Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.00 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,468.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,408.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

