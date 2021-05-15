Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $299.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.44 and a 200-day moving average of $351.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

