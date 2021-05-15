Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

