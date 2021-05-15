Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.