Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

