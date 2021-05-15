Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

