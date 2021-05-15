Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NNN opened at $45.13 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

