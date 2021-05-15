Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

