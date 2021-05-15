Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $486.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.04 and a 200 day moving average of $426.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $216.65 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.