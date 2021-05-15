Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

