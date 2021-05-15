Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average is $366.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

