Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

