Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 61,121 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $7,144,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.77 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

