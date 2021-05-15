Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,131 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paychex by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

