Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Roku by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Roku by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 615.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

