Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,223 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

