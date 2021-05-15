Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $634.02 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $867.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.