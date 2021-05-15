Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Research worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Research by 19.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Insiders sold a total of 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,962 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

