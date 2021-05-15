Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,683 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

