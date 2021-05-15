Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 52,057 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

