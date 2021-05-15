Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,697 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

CTLT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

