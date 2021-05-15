Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,708 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Omega Flex worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

