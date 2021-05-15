Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 884,560 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

