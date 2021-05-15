DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.80 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00010021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $96.15 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

