DAOBet (BET) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $969,870.16 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.58 or 0.02502678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00668374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

