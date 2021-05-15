DAOBet (BET) Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $952,206.59 and approximately $1,854.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,231.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.79 or 0.02547686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.15 or 0.00667929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

