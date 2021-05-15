DATA Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $1.47 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

