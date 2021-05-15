Databroker (DTX) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $2,028.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

